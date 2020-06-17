Denzel Prempeh: Spotlighting an anchor in Ghana’s Contemporary Gospel music movement

Widely acclaimed to be one of the fore-runners of the urban contemporary Gospel music movement, our spotlight today lands on none other than Denzel Agyeman-Prempeh.

Popularly known by the stage name Denzel Prempeh, he is a Ghanaian-born gospel musician, ordained reverend minister, record label owner, worship leader & singer-songwriter born on April 17, 1984.

Advertisement

His career started in 2010 with the establishment of ‘HeartbeatMusic’ which has seen the birth of 3 live albums, ‘Tent Experience‘ in 2014, ‘A Sound from Heaven‘ in 2015 and his latest, ‘Deeper Touch‘ in 2020.

The worship convener also boasts of an extended play, ‘Jesus medley’ and 5 singles; ‘Sweet Holy Spirit’ in 2017, ‘Obiaa Enihor’, ‘Meni Obiaa’, ‘Ayeyi’ all in 2018 & most recently ‘Pace Praise’ in 2020 under the record label ‘HeartbeatMusic’.

His flagship program ‘Touching God’s Heart’ (TGH) has received a lot of publicity over the years leading to its recognition as the Best Event Management System by Shine Awards in 2017.

HeartbeatMusic Worldwide has grown into sub-ministries and organized other concerts including Just As We Are, Revelations of the Alabaster Box and The Cross Choir.

He oversees the Heartbeat Foundation set up in 2017 to support families of individuals with cerebral palsy.

The astute worshipper has an unprecedented record of hosting concerts that in itself hosts the very manifest presence of God with a long trail of testimonies and sporadic encounters all under a serene environment and unparalleled stage set design.

He has gathered thousands from the National Theatre to mega church auditoriums since 2012 with successful events and Live Recording Concerts including:

The Worship Concert(2011)

A Heart of Worship(2012)

Tent Experience (2013)

A Sound From Heaven (2014) Wordship (2015)

JUWA (Just As We Are) (2015)

ROTAB (Revelations of the Alabaster Box) (2016)

Dipped in Grace(2017)

A Deeper Touch(2017)

Victory (TGH-UK)(2017)

Testify (TGH-USA) (2018)

The Potter And Clay Experience (2018)

The Wilderness Experience (2019)

He has shared stages alongside prominent international and local gospel artistes such as Travis Greene, William McDowell, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Joe Mettle, Mahalia Buchanan, Israel Houghton, Don Moen, among others.

Advertisement

On May 15th, Denzel released the Deeper Touch album which is a selection of songs he has already recorded live during his events. The songs on the album offers a smooth blend of traditional, contemporary and Jewish sound.

‘Deeper Touch‘, Denzel Prempeh noted, “Ignites true worship and praise with messages of inspiration, expectation, the need for a deeper stirring of the presence and gifts of the Holy Spirit and the message of faith and hope over fear, especially in this season.”

He is married to Maame Agyeman-Prempeh with whom he has two children and pastors at Destiny Chapel, Mount Zion in Adenta, Accra.

Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more uplifting content.

Get the latest album from the camp Denzel & HBM across several digital platforms of your choice here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!