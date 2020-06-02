From singing at Piano Bar to mainstream success – The story of S3fa

Afrobeats, Soul, Highlife and RnB performer, singer-songwriter, Sefa Amesuefa Abena Amesu popularly known as S3fa has grown to become one of the currently most vibrant female sounds in the industry.

After signing on to the Black Avenue Muzik label in 2018, she broke onto the scene with 4 single releases ‘Marry Me’, Odo Yewu & Pepper ft. Bisa Kdei before her number 1 hit record ‘Shuga’ featuring Dope Nation in July 2019.

Her essence began gaining grounds after bagging nominations in 2019 at the 3 Music Awards, 4syte Music Awards, C Base Music Awards and 3rdTv Music Awards.

The 23 year old’s love for music fueled her rise to stardom. The half Voltarian, half Northerner young star had always been passionate about music since she was a child.

She sang in church choirs pressured by her mother even when she didn’t know she had a voice.

She studied at the Ola Girls High School and grew up with both parents and her siblings in Accra, Ghana.

After years of singing at church, at bars and live venues she caught the eye of Black Avenue Muzik CEO, D-Black on Instagram after watching a live video of her singing at the Piano Bar.

Now backed by a powerful label and supportive family, S3fa begun churning out radio friendly records and has toured and performed at numerous concerts and events in Ghana and in Europe since her musical journey begun.

She’s performed at The Ghana Meets Naija Concert, The Fill The Dome Bhim Concert, The 3 Music Awards, The Glitz Fashion Awards, Sarkodie’s Tema Music Festival, Shatta Wale’s Reign Concert and many more.

S3fa recently held a successful maiden edition of her annual ‘Love Notes’ Concert on the 15th of February at the Oasis Lounge after releasing her new infectious single ‘Magyi’ featuring award winning rapper ‘Medikal’.

After a total of 10 award nominations in her first year, including Woman of the Year and Best New Artist of the Year 2020 at the 3 Music Awards 2020, S3fa is currently on her Ghanaian media tour, and scheduled to kick off her first USA & European Media Tour in the latter part of 2020 before the release of her yet to be titled first ever E.P.

She currently has a new single ‘Memories’ produced by award winning producer DJ Breezy out now on all platforms.

