Breaking Barriers with Worship: The Music and Life of Gospel Artiste; JAYANA

JAYANA‘s singing is exciting and breathtaking. She is noted for her mesmerizing and captivating vocals.

She is a musician who uses the voice as her instrument, displaying precision and agility, mixed with heartfelt emotion.

Created as an instrument to bless God’s people through worship, Jayana strongly upholds as her credo that as a worker of God she is the salt and light of the world.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, JAYANA’s formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, praise and worship.

She is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Annor Yeboah, former Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

“I’ve realized that in this industry I need to be determined and focused, and with the favour of God, I know that I can make it”, Jayana noted.

Music Journey

Born in Accra, Jayana’s musical career started at the age of ten [10] and she has since blossomed into a gem.

Jemima believes that her talent is hereditary.

Her father, Late Apostle Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, the Presiding Bishop of the CPIC, used to be a choir boy many years ago.

She participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show, competing with the likes of Irene Logan, Jean now Efya, Ramzy Prince Amui and others.

Jayana’s recording career after ‘Stars of the Future’ began on October 29, 2006, when she launched her maiden album, ‘Awurade Ani Wo Meso’ which was produced by Mr Micheal Nti under Multi Trade Impex label.

“Ewurade Ani Wo Meso” is a collection of soul-inspiring songs with titles, such as Abraham Nyame, Obarima Yesu, Onyame ho ye hu, Ma hwihwe no, and Wo tumi so.

The album is categorized into three – prayer songs, worship songs and songs of praise. They are meant to satisfy the diverse interest of gospel lovers.

She took a breather from the music scene after Stars of the Future reality show in 2006.

As one of the best contestants in the reality show, much was expected from Jayana after the competition but she decided to take a break in music at a point.

Her inability to advance in her music career was because she and her team were novices in the industry.

She took a break to learn more about music and set up her personal business to support her music career.

Jayana announced her comeback into the music space when she was signed on to DAVEJOY Music Records in December 2018 [Record label owned by Joyce Blessing’s Husband] and released a new song titled VICTORY in 2019 featuring Joyce Blessing.

The promising gospel minstrel is currently not signed to any label.

She was part of the backing singers for Gospel artistes like Grace Ashey, George Agyei and others.

Achievements/Recognition

She was nominated in the Best Vocalist category in Ghana Music Awards after releasing her first album in 2006.

Jayana was among the finalist of the first season of the Stars of the Future competition.

She also earned nominations in the following categories, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2019 Emerging Music Awards.

Jayana was a guest performer at the Ghana Music Awards Festival [Industrial Awards night] held at the La Palm Royal Beach hotel in 2007.

Life as a Cosmetologist

JAYANA is a versatile woman and due to her diversity, she is not just a gospel musician but also a businesswoman who owns a Beauty Company at Dome-Pillar 2 where she trains ladies for free through her Jayana Free Training.

She also has a beauty school named Jayana Beauty Salon and Academy.

Jayana Beauty Salon and Academy provides personal care services that include caring for people’s hair, skin, and nails.

Humanitarian work/Foundation/Projects

As part of Jayana’s Corporate Social Responsibility, the artiste gives free training in Cosmetology [Jayana Free Training in Cosmetology] for young ladies twice every year and also donates to an Orphanage of her choice on her Birthday in August.

Over the past nine [9] years [2011], Jayana Beauty Salon and Academy has trained over two hundred [200] young women for free in courses such as Bridal makeup, glamour makeup special effects, editorial makeup and Day make-up / Evening make-up.

