Ghana’s Kwame Yeboah serenades Queen Elizabeth II & other royalty

Ghanaian-born multi-talented intrumentalist, Kwame Yeboah has performed for Queen Elizabeth II and other key members of the Royal Family at a commemorative service to celebrate the Commonwealth of nations.

Advertisement

At the service where Kwame performed were The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a host of other high profile personalities were also present.

As a guitarist, Kwame played while award-winning British musician, Craig David sang ‘Unbelievable’.

Though it was a solemn church service, it also marked a historic and unbelievable moment for the Ghanaian guitarist who got the opportunity to perform for royalty.

Kwame and Craig have a long working relationship. In 2013, Kwame joined the R’n’B/Garage heartthrob on his 2013 World Tour.

The Ghanaian guitarist has also toured and worked with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Omar, Shaggy among others.

Kwame is also known as the keyboardist and music director for Kojo Antwi.

The 42-year-old is also a part of the Ghanaian Afro-pop band Osibisa.

Advertisement

He has also worked with other Ghanaian musicians such as Becca, Nana Yaa, Sonnie Badu and Efya.

In 2010, Kwame won the Best Instrumentalist award at the Ghana Music Awards.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!