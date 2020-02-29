Featured Artiste

T'neeya goes viral on social media with "Free your mind" freestyle

The freestyle has garnered several views, retweets and comments since its release.

T'neeya goes viral on social media with “Free your mind” freestyle
Photo credit:T'neeya

Ghana-based German-Cameroonian chanteuse, T’neeya (Jennifer Tania
Takoh) has gone viral on micro-blogging site twitter with her Freestyle “Free your mind”.

The freestyle has garnered several views, retweets and comments since its release by the Joli hitmaker.

Simply referred to as “T”, the sultry singer is already widely considered a pioneering name in the contemporary urban music space, her graceful eccentricity and avant-garde melody ensuring that.

Being an alumnus of the University of Applied Sciences (Berlin), T’neeya is also the author of “Hold Me Down”, a submission which adds to an elegant catalogue she’s building.

Produced by respected programmer VACS, the song is widely-rotated across various platforms in the country, a clear testament to its quality.

T’neeya’s relationship with music started at a tender age: taking herself through the rudiments of songwriting, and steadily growing a committed following for her performance on a number of talent shows in her native Cameroon.

She herself did not realise the potential of her gift, till her parents started paying attention: “singing professionally wasn’t a reality for me, until my parents started noticing, I sounded good and gave me their blessing”, she recounts.

Signed onto Aristokrat records, Tneeya’s recent Joli topped urban radio charts here in Ghana

