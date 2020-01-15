Daughters of Glorious Jesus quench the thirst of fans with visuals for new single; Y’aseda Dwom

Taking a cue from the Bible, legendary Ghanaian gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, have shown appreciation to God for keeping the group alive and vibrant for three decades and ultimately for the gift of life.

The group, made up of Cynthia, Monica and Edna, on Tuesday released a song titled ‘Y’aseda Dwom’ on which the dynamic trio expressed gratitude to their Maker.

The song is based on Psalm 116:12-19 which reads;

“What shall I return to the Lord for all his goodness to me? I will lift up the cup of salvation and call on the name of the Lord. I will fulfill my vows to the Lord in the presence of all his people.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants. Truly I am your servant, Lord; I serve you just as my mother did; you have freed me from my chains.

“I will sacrifice a thank offering to you and call on the name of the Lord. I will fulfill my vows to the Lord in the presence of all his people, in the courts of the house of the Lord— in your midst, Jerusalem. Praise the Lord”, reads Psalm 116:12-19.

Produced by Kaywa, the mid-tempo song comes with a colourful video shot and directed by SkyWeb Videos.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus have 12 albums to their credit. They are known for songs like ‘Yesu Mo’, ‘Odomfo’, ‘Bebree’, ‘Woso’, ‘Adedie’, ‘Abba Father’ and ‘Yesu Fata Ayeyi.’

Last year, the group launched its 30th anniversary. It is expected that other activities lineup for the celebration would continue this year.

