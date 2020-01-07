MzVee is back for good! Set to release 2 albums this year!!!

Ghanaian female vocalist and performer, MzVee, after a long hiatus from the music scene, has announced her return with a soon to be released single, Sheriff, ahead of her 2 albums dropping this year.

Advertisement

The new song titled ‘Sheriff’ which is a reggae song will be released on January 9, 2020.

The songstress had been missing from the music scene for almost 2 years due to depression.

She shared a post on her Instagram page with the caption, “Are you ready!!!?? NEW MUSIC OUT ON 09/01/2020 !! #sheriff ”

MzVee parted ways with Lynx Entertainment on a “mutual termination” in 2019 after months of being inactive in the music scene.

According to MzVee, she is signed to new management (team) which is not a record label.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on “New Day”, she debunked claims that her absence in the music scene was as a result of her being pregnant as well as making time for her supposed “marriage”.

Advertisement

She revealed that she was battling depression and that led her to take a break from her music career.

“For about two years, say 2017-2018 I was super depressed… it was just things happening personally and it happened to affect my relationship with work…”

Her new song “Sheriff” is about strength, her inspiration was drawn from the “battle with depression”.

She revealed that she now has the strength to fight through it all as the process led her to find God who in turn healed her from her depressed state. She admitted that she now consistently attends church.

She also found herself and drew closer to her family. She believes that her fans will accept her as they have constantly kept touch with her calling for her comeback.

“No matter what happens with you, you can come out of it and when you come out of it, just make sure you are coming out of it right. You have everything you need to stand strong and to move”, she encouraged.

MzVee revealed that she was set to release 2 albums this year, a Reggae/Dancehall album and later on, an Afrobeat album.

Watch the full interview here:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!