Meet Perez Musik: the latest Gospel sensation making waves

His new song, Aseda ft. Efe Grace, details a long list of things that the gospel sensation is thankful for.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Photo Credit: Perez Musik/Facebook

Urban Gospel act, Perez Musik, is a Ghanaian contemporary singer-songwriter who comes from a background of secular music.

He recently released a new single dubbed, “Aseda” just in time to kick start your new year with thanksgiving.

His new song titled “Aseda” which features Efe Grace, details a long list of things that the gospel sensation is thankful for, after all, its a season to express gratitude.

In a chat, he said ”Aseda is all about giving praises to God for how far He has brought me because there came a time in my life things became very difficult.

I was losing relationships, family, money and almost every good thing I had started falling apart but in the midst of it all, I still praised and believed in God and at the right time God came through for me.

It made me understand that praising God shouldn’t be when things are alright but in the midst of your storm praise God”.

He added that Aseda is also dedicated to those who are holding strong to their faith, believing that a miracle is close.

Watch Aseda below:

His also has a hit single already out there titled “Blema Tesaa”, which has original Afro-pop compositions and strong instrumentation that backs up the track’s vocal call-and-response structure.

It is a song that one can easily sing along. It is a typical worship song in the “Ga” dialect and produced by Sponkeys.

“This song came to me via prayer when I was at the lowest point in my life. It was a place of addiction, brokenness and loneliness. At a point, I equated myself to the parable of the prodigal son. It was then that I understood the phrase; “It’s Possible”.

It is possible to overcome addictions and depression. It is possible to have a fruitful walk with God and find comfort in Him.” – He said.

Watch Video below;

