EP Review: Manacles of a Shatta by Shatta Wale

Debuting on Audiomack’s top 5 new albums, within the first week of it’s release is Manacles of a Shatta EP- a bittersweet blend of Shatta Wale’s personality.

The EP houses 7 tracks: “Big Toys“, “Street Nigga“, “Fan Fool“, “One Day“, “Stand Tuff“, “Loco“, and “Book of Psalms“, and the producers for this project include PAQ, Beatz Vampire and Beat Boy.

Songs like Loco and Big Toys bring out the loving, partying and affectionate side of a rather rugged and hardcore personality while Stand Tuff, Street Nigga and Book of Psalms presents the express imagery and experience that Shatta is known for – hustler, survivor, durable and unruly.

Providing an entire listening time of 20 minutes 59 seconds, it has a standard duration for an EP infused with primarily Afrobeat vibes and the ever present bass effect of Dancehall.

However, Big Toys was a smart improvisation swinging in and out of a hip hop trap-like groove overlaid with your typical Afro-dancehall twist which is a refreshing take from the African Dancehall King.

The songs are predominantly delivered in pidgin English and Jamaican Patois with a spice of his unapologetic native “Ga” tongue, extensively expressed in Fanfool – a song where he speaks to his numerous fanbase on the emotional intricacies of being the artiste with the largest fanbase in Ghana.

Manacles of a Shatta is generally a well balanced depiction encapsulating the drift from grass to glory and a full 7-square meal for both fans and foes.

