E.L escapes gory 8-car accident unscathed

It was a multiple collision situation involving a total of 8 cars including E.L’s Camaro.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the heat of today’s afternoon, somewhere around Okponglo Junction; on the Legon-Madina stretch.

Advertisement

We were lucky to have E.L on phone and everyone will be relieved to know he’s in good shape, having suffered some minor injuries from the mishap.

Speaking to his management, they expressed: ”Thanks to everyone who called or texted to check on him, especially his fans.

We appreciate the love and we want say that he’s doing very well. Glory be to God”.

For those interested in the nitty-gritty of the accident, a truck loaded with beverages crashed into a car, which then slammed into preceding cars (a total of 6), creating a sort of cascading effect that reached E.L’s vehicle.

It sure was ugly, but we’re glad everyone was unharmed. Health is wealth and all would love to see E.L back in top form ASAP.

Everyone wishes him godspeed in a time like this.

He’s currently promoting the video for his hit single ‘Efa Wo Ho Ben?’, c6heck it’s out in case you missed it.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!