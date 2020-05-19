Rapper Kofi Jamar’s TRUTH EP slated for a 22nd May Release

GADOne Records signed act and rapper Kofi Jamar is set to release his debut EP titled: ‘Truth’- Transforming Rhythms Under Thousand Hours.

The six (6) songs EP comes after a heavy success from his recent single “In the City”.

The Hit single “in the city” features Ice Prince from Nigeria and Khaligraph Jones. These two rappers are Africa’s finest with Khaligraph Jones recently winning the best Rapper Africa at Sound City MVP Awards in Lagos.



Kofi Jamar in talking about his Truth EP, mentions that the title is simply he telling his ‘truth’ to the rest of the world.

He explained it as: “this is basically to share my story (the real truth) with the world and also the T.r.u.t.h is broken down into transforming rhythms under thousand hours.

Kofi noted that if the tape (EP) comes out fans will understand it from the first track he calls 1000hours to the last one.

He opined that the tape is also his TRUTH because it shows his versatility.

“You will enjoy Kofi Jamar as a rapper who is blending different genres and creating different melodies just for your listening pleasure.” – he contended

According to the rapper he is humble to present to everyone the official Track list of my forthcoming project (THE TRUTH EP).

The 6-track body of work features the beautiful songstress @s3fa_gh on Track No.3 as the only feature on the entire project.

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear the magic we created together” Check out the track list:

Track 1: 1000 Hours

Track 2: Mi dey up

Track 3: Kyere Me FT S3fa

Track 4: Ade3bi

Track 5: Make You Mine

Track 6: Forward Ever

Kofi Jamar wants all his fans and lovers of good music to spread the message that the Truth EP is coming out this Friday.

He said: “Tell a friend to tell a friend to tell another friend THE TRUTH EP is coming this Friday, May 22, 2020 on all digital music platforms.

