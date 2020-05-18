Top Stories

Stonebwoy & M.anifest to perform on MTV Base concert

11 hours ago
Ghanaian artistes Stonebwoy and M.anifest are set to perform in an upcoming virtual concert, Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home.

The two hour event, will be hosted by Hollywood Star, Idris Elba on the 25th of May, 2020 and will be streamed and Broadcasted on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel and on MTV channels.

Stonebwoy and M.anifest will be performing aside other african artistes including Diamond Platnumz, Burna Boy Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Yemi Alade, Angelique Kidjo, Sho Madjozi, among many others.

The aim of the concert is to raise funds to support families and children in Africa who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and all proceeds from the concert will be donated to support food and health needs for those most impacted on the continent.

