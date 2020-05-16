Relive Herman Suede’s journey with ‘Star’ music video

Having gained nationwide attention after featuring on Sarkodie’s Black Love album, teen star Herman Suede has released the video for Star.

Star is the Womba singer’s second single of the year, quickly following the feel-good jam Free, which sees him recounting his experience and journey thus far as an upcoming artist.

The Director Abass shot video is set in a vintage living room space, where Herman Suede takes us down memory lane as he performs the song behind a vintage piano.

Through interspersed cut-away scenes, you will get to relive Herman Suede’s performances including his After Prep show, as well as Mr Eazi’s Detty Rave Concert and Ghana Party in the Park UK.

In an eye-catching outfit and fitting classy living room backdrop, Herman continues to sing about his journey to breakthrough as a musician.

