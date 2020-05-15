Test your spouse before marrying – Okyeame Kwame tells Joe Mettle, Jay Ray

Top Stories

Could the legendary Okyeame Kwame be giving the best marriage advice to two of Accra’s finest; Joe Mettle and Jay Ray?

In a video spotted by ghanamusic.com, Ghana’s only ‘Rap Dacta’ was wholeheartedly lending some pre-marital tips to the two famous bachelors.

The marriage between Okyeame and his wife/manageress has been mostly classified as one of the most successful celebrity marriages worthy of emulation.

In the video, he is seen advising the A-list celebrity fashion designer, Jay Ray and Ghana’s biggest Gospel music export, Joe Mettle on the need to test their spouses before marrying them.

“Test her. At times act as if you have been in a financial crisis for 6 months and see her reaction. Introduce her to richer male friends of yours and observe her reaction.

Introduce her to poor people you know and observe her reaction. I would act as if I was far away in Kumasi and board Trotro from Achimota to her location just to suprise her but she was never promiscuous or offended anytime we met for a whole year”, Okyeame Kwame counseled.

Watch the video below and let us know if you agree with the marital advice.

