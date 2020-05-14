Keche Andrew drools in love for “Joana” in latest visuals

Andrew King, popularly known as Keche Andrew of ace music duo “Keche” fame, has romantically professed an undying love to his better half via his latest single named after her; Joana.

The mid-tempo lovers jam Afrobeat tune is just the right steeze you need to put you in that mood with your spouse.

The songs hails from a deep seated place in Andrew’s heart as he lyrically depicts a relationship which has survived several attacks and scrutiny from all manner of naysayers.

He asserts in the song that his love is real and not as materialistic as critics think as Joana Gyan is the proud owner of Gem Media and a Gold dealership outfit.

Visuals was directed by Gem Media/Bliss Gordon Drums.

