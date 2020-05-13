Fancy Gadam now a Waakye seller?

Mujahid Ahmed Bello aka Fancy Gadam, could be towing down the lane of Reggie Rockstone as he also goes into the selling of popular Ghanaian food ‘Waakye’.

Ghanaians continue to be banned and restricted from all sorts of social gatherings, including funerals, weddings, churches, etc after the initial one month.

It seems Fancy Gadam has found a new love to while away time during the pandemic as most of his main engagements have all been halted by the ban on public gathering.

Unlike Reggie Rockstone who started the ‘Waakye’ business before the outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic,in a viral video sighted by RazzNews.com, Fancy Gadem is seen lamenting over the negative impact of the Coronavirus and how it has compelled him into selling of ‘Waakye’ ( rice&beans ).



Fancy Gadam,who is well noted for the hit song ‘Total Cheat’ that features celebrated rapper;Sarkodie, won the Best New Artist Award at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards,and in 2020 was named Best Afrobeat Entertainer at the International Reggae and World Music Awards.

