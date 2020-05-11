Stonebwoy, Kojo Antwi inducted by BET & Grammy

Grammy and BET International have inducted Ghanaian born reggae/ragga & dance-hall artiste, Stonebwoy, as well as Kojo Antwi in the Grammy Museum – Sound of Africa exhibit, which showcases and celebrates the unique diversity of African music.

They were spotlighted as African winners and nominees of both the international awards organization and media house, BET & Grammy Awards respectively.

Circa 2016 created and launched the history-making exhibit in partnership with the iconic Grammy Museum to celebrate the musical and philanthropic contributions of African artistes and the first-ever exhibit at the museum dedicated to African artists.

The exhibit featured handwritten lyrics, memorabilia and artifacts from Stonebwoy, 2Face Idibia, Angelique Kidjo, D’Banj, Davido, Hugh Masekela, Ice Prince Zamani, Kojo Antwi, Laolu Senbanjo, Salif Keita, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Tabu Ley Rochereau, Viviane N’Dour, Yemi Alade.

According to Ava Hall, Vice President, BET International Programming and Brand Advancement, as part of recognizing and applauding the work of the best musical artistes from the continent of Africa at the annual BET awards, the organization collaborated with the GRAMMY Museum to take inter-continental music celebration to new heights with the Sounds of Africa exhibit.

It was also to create this fascinating tribute to legendary, traditional and contemporary African musicians.



GRAMMY Museum, on the other hand, stated that it believes music is a gateway to learning and their mission is to explore and celebrate the enduring legacies of the creative process behind all forms of music through immersive and interactive exhibits and essential music education programs.

Stonebwoy normally ragga in Jamaican Patois (Patwa or Patwah), and is considered a “multifaceted rapper” due to the various musical styles he possesses.

In 2015, he received many awards and nominations ranging from “Artist of the Year” to “Album of the Year”.

His sophomore album, Necessary Evil, was the recipient of 3 Ghana Music Awards from 6 nominations.

Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, the Ghanaian Afropop, dance hall and reggae singer is the CEO of Burniton Music Group.

He won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.

He is also a recipient of two billboard plaques. He is recognized as the king of reggae and dance hall artists in Africa.

He is a global ambassador for sanitation and in September 2019, he was made the brand ambassador for Voltic Natural Mineral Water, in a deal that could be renewed after two years.







Stonebwoy is currently promoting his fourth studio album “Anloga Junction” which is enjoying massive organic reception across the world on various digital stores, including Apple Music, Audiomack, Deezer, Boomplay, Spotify, etc.

