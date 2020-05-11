Ghana Music Awards Foundation to hold virtual concert

Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, under the Ghana Music Awards Foundation honour the frontline health workers with a virtual concert.

Dubbed the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Covid-19 Heroes Concert, the program will be held on Sunday 17th May, 2020 airing live at 9:30pm on TV3 and on social media.

The program is also meant to inspire hope, support the fundraising effort of the Covid-19 National Trust Fund in support of the front-line health workers, and to lend a voice to the ‘Wear A Mask’ Campaign.

According to Robert Klah, PRO of Charterhouse, “Music is a force for good and on Sunday the 17th of May, we would like to use this music to rally a national applause for our frontline health workers. They are our heroes; we doff our hats to them”.

Covid-19, as we all know, has stolen our right to free movement and social gathering, and in some cases, the very lives of our dear ones.

The virus has thrown normal life out of the window, gripped man with immense fear and brought the leadership of a confident world to its knees, in search for answers.

Ghana’s steps in combating the virus have been remarkable, demonstrated by the shutting down of our borders, mandatory quarantine, partial lockdown, contact tracing, and the securing of logistics to empower frontline health workers to adequately deal with the virus.

While great leadership, and our united effort as a people has brought us this far, one cannot help but recognize the selfless and fearless efforts of the frontline health workers whose continuous fight against the virus has restored hope to all.

They stand tall as the real heroes, and as such deserve to be celebrated.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Covid 19 Heroes Concert, is a Ghana Music Awards Foundation initiative and it’s brought to you in association with TV3, Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Image Bureau, Rhythms Africa, Big Ideaz and powered by Charterhouse.

