M.anifest recruites Grammy nominated Kel P & Kelvyn Boy on; We No Dey Hear

Ace Ghanaian Hip-Hop artist M.anifest reprises his doyen status as he encourages resilience in audio and video of his new single, “We No Dey Hear” featuring Ghanaian singer Kelvynboy and Grammy-nominated Nigerian producer, Kel P.

“We No Dey Hear” has an undeniable feel-good vibe to uplift the mood in these uncertain times.

The infectious Kel P-produced rhythm provides an alluring canvas for a message of strength and an indomitable human spirit.

Shot in Accra, Ghana, the Allison Swank-directed video opens with an axiom “when life puts me in tough situations, I don’t say why me; I say try me”, which gives credence to the theme of resilience that the song embodies.

In the video, M.anifest introduces a novel ‘We No Dey Hear’ dance step as he summarises the doggedness and determination of a person to succeed against all odds.

Delivering superb verses in English, Twi (Ghanaian language), and pidgin English, M.anifest engages his listeners with clever rap lines and unparalleled cadence, while an easy-to-learn hook from rising singer Kelvynboy further brings about a banging vibe.

“We No Dey Hear” is out and available for streaming here.

