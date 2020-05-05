Kweku T returns to hip hop with DJ Yoga’s Freaky Flow feat. Reed Drago, Street4tune

DJ Yoga has released yet another hot rap song titled Freaky Flow which features one of the pioneers of rap music in Ghana Kwaku T as well as fastest rising hip hop artistes Reed Drago and Street4tune.

This song is produced by Netherlands based Ghanaian producer Vader YF and DJ Yoga .

The song is a lyrical display amidst the artiste and it’s addresses our everyday issue and hustle of the Ghanaian Youth.

He is currently working on a project which seeks to merge both the old and new hip hop artistes towards the creating of a new hip hop sound for the future .

Listen to Freaky Flow below:

