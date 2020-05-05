Top Stories

FlyBoy Geesus returns from hiatus with; Money On My Mind

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
FlyBoy Geesus returns from hiatus with; Money On My Mind
FlyBoy Geesus returns from hiatus with; Money On My Mind Photo Credit : flyboy Geesus

The music scene enjoys the best of the HipHop genre as always and FlyBoy Geesus makes a comeback with this new single, Money On My Mind.

With him being multitalented, no genre of music is too hard for him to exploit.  “Money On My Mind” is the title of this new one which takes a mixture of the HipHop and trap feel.

Advertisement

The versatile act puts much force in his flow on this Liquid Beatz produced instrumentals.

You need to draw motivation out of this one to make the best out of your life. Time is money and you need to make the best of it always.

Kofi Mole and Amakye take space on this record as they feature with their own unique flow.

Taking a cue from his last release “Haters Anthem”, you won’t regret listening to this one as well.

Stream the music down here below

Flyboy Geesus – Money On My Mind

Listen to Money On My Mind by Flyboy Geesus.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Video: Kanzo by Sister Deborah feat. Lapili & Kofi Mole

Video: Kanzo by Sister Deborah feat. Lapili & Kofi Mole

16th March 2020
Photo of 2020 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

15th March 2020
Photo of Video: Yaazo by Ahtitude feat. Medikal, Kofi Mole, Bosom P-Yung, Joey B

Video: Yaazo by Ahtitude feat. Medikal, Kofi Mole, Bosom P-Yung, Joey B

14th March 2020
Photo of 2020 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

8th March 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker