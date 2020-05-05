FlyBoy Geesus returns from hiatus with; Money On My Mind

The music scene enjoys the best of the HipHop genre as always and FlyBoy Geesus makes a comeback with this new single, Money On My Mind.

With him being multitalented, no genre of music is too hard for him to exploit. “Money On My Mind” is the title of this new one which takes a mixture of the HipHop and trap feel.

The versatile act puts much force in his flow on this Liquid Beatz produced instrumentals.

You need to draw motivation out of this one to make the best out of your life. Time is money and you need to make the best of it always.

Kofi Mole and Amakye take space on this record as they feature with their own unique flow.

Taking a cue from his last release “Haters Anthem”, you won’t regret listening to this one as well.

Stream the music down here below

Flyboy Geesus – Money On My Mind Listen to Money On My Mind by Flyboy Geesus.

