Top Stories

Stay at home with Big K DJ’s ‘The Home Alone’ Mix

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 46 mins ago
Stay at home with Big K DJ's 'Home Alone' Mix
Stay at home with Big K DJ's 'Home Alone' Mix. Photo Credit: @BigK_DJ/Twitter

The young and talented Ghanaian Disc Jockey, Big K DJ has dropped yet another banging DJ mix dubbed, The Home Alone mix.

As everyone is found quarantining at home, the DJ, full of positive vibes puts together music from various artiste from Ghana and around the world.

Advertisement

The mix which runs for a total of 44 minutes features artiste including Darkovibes, PAQ, GuiltyBeatz, Kwamz N Flava, Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker.

The mix is fully loaded with energetic vibes which allows you to get in that party spirit. Enjoy the party with Big K DJ as you stay indoors and stay safe.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker