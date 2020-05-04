Top Stories

Azonto Revivalist E.L tops up with new single; Azonto Gaza

He doubles the Azonto package with a self produced single.

Azonto Revivalist E.L tops up with new single; Azonto Gaza
Photo Credit: Elgh/Twitter

About a week ago, E.L raised several eyebrows after his release of ‘Revival’; an Azonto tune which featured Sarkodie and championed the possible comeback of Azonto in mainstream Ghanaian music.

Today, E.L cast all doubts aside with a surprise solo release christened ‘Azonto Gaza’.

Like you’d expect, the song is 101% Azonto and bolsters the idea of a new beginning for Azonto. Excited? We are too!

This time around the instrumental magic was done by E.L himself and it will definitely get fans into a dance loop together with its flashy lyrics.

