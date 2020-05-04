23yrs in the game & still winning awards – Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win

Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made in Ghana’ album was adjudged the Album of the Year at the 2020 3Music Awards which was held yesterday at the Fantasy Dome.

The album beat off competition from ‘As Promised’ by King Promise, ‘Shay On You’ by Wendy Shay, ‘SITE 15′ by R2Bees, Sugar’ by KiDi, ‘The 8th Element’ by Trigmatic, ‘Untamed’ by Samini, ‘Wind of Revival’ by Joe Mettle and ‘Wonder Boy’ by Shatta Wale.

Advertisement

Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made in Ghana’ project highlights the virtues of all groups of people in Ghana across the various regions and also encourages Ghanaians to be proud of their culture and heritage.

Basically, it seeks to promote local trade and nationalism. The songs represent the various regions in terms of concept and the artistes featured.

The music videos of the songs also showcase some tourist sites in Ghana as Kwame’s contribution to marketing Ghana’s tourist sites.

I’m humbled …..23yrs paaaa and still receiving awards , dropping albums and performaming back to back.. this is definitely because of

1. God

2. You (fans)

3. hard work and team support.

Let’s me say a big thank you to all the producers , musicians and artists who worked… pic.twitter.com/IpZCjNZNwt — MADE IN GHANA🇬🇭 (@Okyeamekwame) May 3, 2020

This is part of Okyeame Kwame’s resolve to promote tourism through the arts.

The album has songs like ‘Made in Ghana’ which features KiDi, ‘Bra’ which he did with Wutah Afriyie, ‘Dia Tina’ ft Wiyaala & King Ralph and Bolgatanga Girl ft Abiana & Atongo Zimba.

Others are ‘Yenzima’ ft Fancy Gadam, ‘Nkunim’ ft Feli Finest & Senku, ‘1956’ ft Kurl Songs & Ayesem, ‘Ino Be My Matter’ ft. Kuami Eugene, ‘Kpa’ ft. Wulomei and ‘Melowo’ ft. Feli Nuna.

‘Made in Ghana’ is not just an album. It is a well-packaged project to market Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Advertisement

The album is available on Aftown, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Apple Music and other online marketing platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!