Shatta Wale grabs another 1-yr ambassadorial deal with Infinix Ghana

Shatta Wale has successfully bagged yet another 1 year endorsement deal with Infinix Ghana, producers of the Infinix range of smartphones.

For another whole year, African dancehall King would be the brand ambassador for the smartphone company.

Advertisement

In expressing their profound joy at striking another deal with the Top ranking act, Infinix Ghana tweeted;

We are super excited to officially announce that we just completed a 1 year signing with the Dancehall King – @shattawalegh

We are gonna celebrate this awesome news in grand style. 😎Look out for lots of surprises! 😍#InfinixGhana #ShattaMovement pic.twitter.com/3MEpl2GinF — Infinix Ghana (@InfinixGhana) May 1, 2020

Present at the short ceremony held privately to commemorate the deal was Media General’s Giovani Caleb.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!