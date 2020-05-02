Top Stories
Shatta Wale grabs another 1-yr ambassadorial deal with Infinix Ghana
It's his second time in a row signing as infinixgh brand ambassador.
Shatta Wale has successfully bagged yet another 1 year endorsement deal with Infinix Ghana, producers of the Infinix range of smartphones.
For another whole year, African dancehall King would be the brand ambassador for the smartphone company.
In expressing their profound joy at striking another deal with the Top ranking act, Infinix Ghana tweeted;
Present at the short ceremony held privately to commemorate the deal was Media General’s Giovani Caleb.
