List of winners: 3 Music Awards 2020
The wait is over. You voted and the results for the 3 Music Awards 2020 have been finally been announced.
We bring to you live updates of the novelty 3 Music Awards 2020 which is taking place to a virtual audience.
Watch the proceedings LIVE.
Find below the list of winners and the respective categories they won in.
Viral Song of The Year – Kawula Biov (Daavi Ne Ba)
Gospel Song of the Year – Celestine Donkor (Agbebolo)
Gospel Act of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Hiplife Song of the Year – Quamina MP (Amanfuor Girls)
Group of the Year – DopeNation
Digital Act of the Year – Shatta Wale
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – J. Derobie (Poverty)
Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz
Best Female Vocal Performance – Efya (Saara)
Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi (Fakye Me)
Fan Army of the Year – SarkNation
Hiphop Song of the Year – Kofi Mole (Don’t Be Late)
Next Rated Act – Soorebia
Hiplife /Hiphop Act of the Year – Sarkodie
Male Act of the Year – Sarkodie
Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie (Saara)
Highlife Act of the Year – Kuami Eugene
Outstanding Achievement Awards – Reggie Rockstone, Dennis Tawiah & Ewurama Badu
African Act of the Year – Teni
Breakthrough Act of the Year – Fameye
DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky
Female of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)
Album of the Year – Okyeame Kwame (Made In Ghana)
Music Video of the Year – Amaarae
Best Performer of the Year – Samini
Best Rap Performance – Sarkodie (Who Da Man)
Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Kelvyn Boy (Mea)
Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things Fall Apart)
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!