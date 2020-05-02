DJ Justice releases official mix for Stonebwoy’s “Anloga Junction” album

Burniton Music Group’s official artist Disc Jockey, Justice Kweku Essuman, popularly known as DJ Justice has released the official DJ Mix of frontline act, Stonebwoy’s fourth studio album ‘Anloga Junction’.

Award Winning Ghanaian Afrobeats and Reggae/Dancehall artist, Stonebwoy on April 24th released his fourth studio album dubbed ‘Anloga Junction’.

It’s a fifteen track album which features prolific American RNB Singer, Keri Hilson, Legendary Ghanaian Singer, Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Alicai Harley, Zlatan, Jahmiel, Diamond Platnumz and Chiv.

Buy & Purchase “Anloga Junction” by Stonebwoy here.

DJ Justice is the official artist DJ for Ghanaian BET Award Winner, Stonebwoy and officially signed onto BLS Studio and Burniton Music Group.

Kindly stream the official mix for “Anloga Junction” which features Stonebwoy, Keri Hilson, Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Alicai Harley, Diamond Platnumz, Chiv, Jahmiel and Zlatan here.

