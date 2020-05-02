Bosheba De Shyne educates in latest visual for; Corona Virus

Sensational Bosheba De Shyne has joined the bandwagon forward thinking talents making educative music about the COVID-19 and it’s titled; Corona Virus.

The informative piece comes with a complimenting audiovisual directed by Akwei Polo and features a dramatised representation of all that the coronavirus comes with.

Advertisement

Corona Virus by Bosheba De Shyne is an Afrobeat tune produced by Okesie Beats under the Black Money record label.

Make sure to subscribe to his YouTube channel and follow him across all social media platforms for more bangers.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!