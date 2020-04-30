Gasmilla poised to partner Sarkodie, others on #BringBackAzonto agenda

After making several claims against the #BringBackAzonto agenda, self-acclaimed inventor of the Azonto dance, Gasmilla is ready to partner Sarkodie and anyone on an Azonto song.

Gasmilla says he is open to collaborating with any artiste including Sarkodie, to reinvent the forgotten Azonto genre.

He told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz that although he does not believe Azonto music died, he is happy other artistes are finally looking back to it.

“…I am glad that my brothers and sisters finally woke up to the fact that our way to the international world is Azonto,” he said.

Gasmilla explained, he believes the Azonto is a Ghanaian thing hence it will take all hands on deck to ignite it again.

“Our Nigerian brothers are not willing to share in the Afrobeats with us. Because we didn’t share the Azonto with the world, they took a narrative that projected Fella Kuti as the father of Afrobeats. But the Afrobeats sound they are talking about is not Fela’s sound,” he stated.

He added that Nigerians are, however, resolved to push the version of the Afrobeats sound further.

Gasmilla urged Ghanaians to make the #BringAzontoBack agenda a successful one, to give Ghana one celebrated music genre like Afrobeats and other genres including Hip-hop Reggae, Dancehall and others.

From DJs to producers, artistes and the music industry, the success of the Azonto genre can benefit them all, he stated.

“God has given us a second chance with this and we shouldn’t mess it up. We should make sure we document it, do everything right and push it as a brand.”

