Worry not! Perez Musik urges on new “Have Your Way”

In times like this when the world is withering with fear, Perez Musik‘s Have Your Way is a song of prayer that spotlights Job 23:11.

Have Your Way is a spiritual worship and prayer medley that emphasises the desire to trust in God.

Perez Musik had this to say; “The song Have Your Way was birthed from a place of prayer. When God reminded me to trust Him only”.

Trusting in God is a lifelong process it’s a choice that we make every day.

We have to learn to let go of trying to figure out the “whys” of life and trust that God understands more than we ever could and allow Him have his way in our lives.

Job 23:11 “My feet have closely followed his steps; I have kept to his way without turning aside”.

Worry adds not a single day to our lives. In fact, worry oppresses us every second.

Worry can literally affect not only our minds and hearts but our bodies too.

Worry does absolutely nothing positive. Surrender worry to God and watch your life float in His favour.

“Have Your Way” comes with a live performance video which was recorded during the 2019 edition of his annual worship event Outpouring.

