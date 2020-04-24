Top Stories

Samini donates to Wa Government Hospital in support of fight against COVID-19

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Samini donates to Wa Government Hospital in support of fight against COVID-19
Samini donates to Wa Government Hospital in support of fight against COVID-19 Photo Credit: High Grade Family

High Grade Family Fans in Wa have made some donation to the Wa Government Hospital as part of support to fight the global pandemic, COVID-19, otherwise known as Corona Virus.

The Fans who made the donation did it on behalf of Samini, Head of High Grade Family.

Advertisement

Samini who hails from Wa, in the Upper West Region was made a Youth Chief (Pebilii Naa) in December 2018.

Samini since then has been making periodic trips back home and is still connecting more with his people back home in Northern Ghana.

This donation is in line with future projects he seeks to execute in Wa and its environs.

Dr. Nabil, Acting Medical Director who received the items on behalf of the Wa Government Hospital was elated by the kind gesture from the multiple award winning Musician.

The items included 21 boxes of hand sand sanitizers, 3 boxes of hand gloves, 20 packs of face masks, among others.

Below are more photos from the donation. Photo Credits @BrosMilieu (on Instagram)

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Obour denies rumors of withholding travel history of deceased father

Obour denies rumors of withholding travel history of deceased father

4 weeks ago
Photo of Drop the “Kasahare challenge” mindset – Kelvynboy to top acts

Drop the “Kasahare challenge” mindset – Kelvynboy to top acts

26th March 2020
Photo of Quarantine just got lit with Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert

Quarantine just got lit with Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert

25th March 2020
Photo of AMG to the rescue! Criss Waddle, Medikal donate to battle COVID19

AMG to the rescue! Criss Waddle, Medikal donate to battle COVID19

25th March 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker