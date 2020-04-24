Brace up! as Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction album drops

In the hours to follow, the world will slowly warm up to yet another masterpiece of an album, Anloga Junction by Stonebwoy.

It will be aided by the release of a new video, Nominate (the movie) featuring Keri Hilson, off the album and will be the end of a 10yr hiatus by the American star as she hasn’t been heard singing or performing for quite a while now.

Advertisement

Containing fifteen songs, the collection, which follows Epistles of Mama (2017) features an elite, international guest list from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, the US, Tanzania, Jamaica, and the Netherlands.

It includes Nasty C, Kojo Antwi, Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Zlatan, Chivv, Alicai and Jahmiel.

Anloga Junction is homage to the place of his birth. Though an Ashaiman transplant for many years, Stonebwoy traces his roots to the popular Volta town.

All his previous bodies of work have had smatterings of his native town, which usually bare themselves in his use of Ewe, the primary language spoken across the Volta region.

Anloga Junction sees him acknowledge his heritage in a way that is , perhaps, fuller.

The album was previewed on major radio and TV stations on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The album is led with the singles “Good Morning,” “African Party,” and the Alicai Harley-assisted “Understand.”

A decorated Afro-Dancehall champion, Stonebwoy boasts of multiple Ghana Music Award laurels, a BET Best International Act honour, AFRIMA and IRAWMA plaques among others.

Advertisement

He has worked with an endless roster local and international icons, and runs Burniton Music Group, on which the LP arrives.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!