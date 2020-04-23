Top Stories

Mark Okraku-Mantey endorses RnB/Hip Hop side of KiDi

KiDi is a born RnB/HipHop singer

Mark Okraku-Mantey endorses RnB Hip Hop side of KiDi for Teddy Riley collabo
Mark Okraku-Mantey endorses RnB Hip Hop side of KiDi for Teddy Riley collabo Photo Credit: Facebook

Did you know that KiDi had a natural flair for RnB & HipHop following his recent deal of a collaboration with American producer Teddy Riley?

Well, Mark Okraku Mantey knew it all this while.

President of the Creative Arts Council believes that it is a step in the right direction. Teddy Riley in an interview on Hitz FM confirmed he was looking forward to working on new songs with the ‘Enjoyment’ hitmaker.

In an interview with Hitz FM’s Kady, Mr Okraku Mantey said Teddy Riley chose the right artiste to begin his features with.

According to him, KiDi by DNA is an RnB singer and that could help build their motivation to work with more African artistes.

Listen to one of KiDi’s RnB songs below:

“He (KiDi) is not a Highlife person he has learnt it over the years but his call is RnB hip hop. So, the background with which Teddy Riley and his team are coming from it is only right they get someone like KiDi (make collaborations with) so the motivation gets better.”

Teddy Riley and his friends Jack Knight and Jaz O, together with their team are set to visit Africa for a ‘Taste of Africa’ tour.

However, the tour was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Okraku Mantey said that he was asked to be part of the board for ‘Taste of Africa’ tour – something he says could help build the industry.

