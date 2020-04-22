Top Stories

DJ Justice employs Jah Phinga, Zanli & Sober Blood on new banger; Feel Irie

The song is dedicated to the legalization of cannabis in Ghana

Versatile Ghanaian artist disc jockey, DJ Justice has released the official 4/20 song titled “Feel Irie” which features rising Ghanaian artists, Jah Phinga, Zanli and Sober Blood, with production credits to Fizzi.

“Feel Irie” is a song to create awareness on cannabis which is illegal for public use in Ghana. The afro-fusion song with bend of local Ghanaian dialects sets the tone for the day which is marked as a holiday for marijuana use globally.

4/20 or April 20 is a day set aside to make the use of Marijuana legal. On March 20, the Ghanaian Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019 to make the use of cannabis for industrial and health purposes legal but limited to cannabis of not more than 0.3% THC psychoactive compound.

Kindly listen to “Feel Irie” by DJ Justice featuring Jah Phinga, Zanli and Sober Blood, produced by Fizzi, mixed and mastered by SicnarfPRO here;

DJ Justice, born Justice Kweku Essuman is the official disc jockey for Award Winning Ghanaian Afrobeats and Reggae/Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy.

Justice has proven to be one of the promising talents serenading as a DJ and has more to offer the African continent with regards to his career line, disc jockeying.

