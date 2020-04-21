Top Stories

She had a different experience from his perceived personality in the media

3 hours ago
Dancehall meets Gospel: Check out Diana Asamoah's first impressions after encountering Shatta Wale Photo Credit: Diana Asamoah / Facebook

Renowned Gospel minstrel, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has expressed positive first impressions after encountering Shatta Wale during the recently held launch of the Covid-19 Tracker App.

She admitted that beneath the radical and rugged look, the Shatta Movement boss has a lot of love to offer his people despite hearing countless negative and ‘dirty’ news about him.

According to her, she has heard many negative stories about him but he has proven it to be just entertainment showbiz after their first time meeting.

The Gospel singer has revealed that despite Shatta Wale’s ‘stubbornness’ he has got great future plans for his people.

After the event, some lovely photos Diana Asamoah and Shatta Wale have gone viral online that made many fans of the two to call for a possible collaboration.

Eulogizing Shatta Wale she took to social media to express her feeling after their first meeting with their picture together.

She wrote; “The first time meeting this man here, heard so many negatives about him from the media but one thing I can say about him is, he’s has a lot of love for his people. Enjoy your Saturday. Remember to stay home and stay safe

