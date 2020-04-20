Sarkodie admits Shatta Wale has been a blessing; poised to reunite only if genuine

Sarkcess Music label boss, Sarkodie has disclosed that Shatta Wale’s collaboration with Beyonce won him an Afrobeat contract and he’s ready to end their beef on one condition.

According to the BET award winner, his Afrobeat deal only went through because his partners who before didn’t understand what the music genre was, signed the contract when Beyonce released her song with Shatta Wale.



“So I was out of the country to sign a deal which was dragging for days. I had a deal with some white people. The same week Beyonce released her song with Shatta Wale and after that, the people who were dragging their feet signed the deal for me,” Sarkodie told Dentaa.

For him, he felt Shatta Wale’s feature on Beyonce’s album had opened a door for him and therefore needed to support the dancehall artist.



He added that there is a need for artists in Ghana to support themselves but he believes that selfishness has been the main problem to the growth of the music industry.

On that note, the Overload 1 & 2, crooner revealed that he would patch things up with his one time good friend now turned arch rival if only the reunion would be a real one and not a staged act.

Tweeps and pundits are reading meanings into this statement to suggest that the recent union of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale was just something for the camera’s and not a real thing.

What do you think?

