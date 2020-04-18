Top Stories

NaaNa Blu beseeches God on CoronaVirus in latest audiovisual; Save Us

She calls on God through this song to save us from coronavirus.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 2 hours ago

NaaNa Blu lifts up a prayer for the world in her new song “Save Us” as nations around the world battle the notorious coronavirus.

The talented musician and songwriter who is currently self-isolating in Takoradi with her family has released a brand new single, “Save Us” via her record label Quophimens Musiq.

This single was produced and mixed by Genius Selection and mastered by DDT (Dethompson Production).

“Save Us” showcases NaaNa’s dexterous use of different genres ranging from contemporary soulful highlife, R&B, and inspirational sound to create a distinctive blend of music that is both pleasing to the ear and appealing to the soul.

“This is my prayer and I believe it should be everyone’s prayer as well”, she responded in relation to the question of what the inspiration and reason behind the song is…

“I believe everyone around the world has offered or is offering some sort of prayer to whomever they believe in, for some salvation from this pandemic.

Coronavirus is a real threat to humanity and if we don’t pray for God to intervene we might all probably die off the face of the earth by the time a vaccine is discovered.

Yes – we can all practise the COVID-19 safety protocols and all but we need God’s intervention as well” NaaNa added.

“I will beg everyone to stay at home and continue to observe all the safety protocols, especially washing our hands under running water frequently and maintaining the required physical or social distancing, using your masks and hand sanitizers and most importantly STAY HOME.

I believe with God’s help this too shall pass.” NaaNa advised.

