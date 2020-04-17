Stonebwoy paints full picture of The African Sound with the 8 Features on; Anloga Junction Album

The countdown to the release Stonebwoy’s much-anticipated Anloga Junction album is on & he has released the full list of all features on the 15-track album.

The album boasts of 7 international features out of a total of 8 features from the 15 songs on the album.

International music icons that have made a name for themselves in the genres of Reggae, Afrobeat, Dancehall, among others represent on the album and they include Keri Hilson, Chivv, South Africa’s Nasty C, Diamond Platinumz, Zlatan, Jahmiel and Alicai Harley.

From the motherland, legendary Highlife act, Kojo Antwi, is seen as the only Ghanaian feature on the album for reasons best known to Stonebwoy alone.

Judging from the territorial domain of influence of each artiste, the BHIMnation boss has pulled a smart one by making Anloga Junction a true representation of the holistic African sound with a hint of a diasporan ticket in selling Africa and not just Ghana to the world.

Audiovisuals released off the album such as Understand, Good Morning and African Party are already turning tables across the continent and beyond, painting a picture of the holistic African representation on the album.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed as we await another record breaking and award winning masterpiece from the StoneGad himself.

