See who made it to John Dumelo’s current playlist!

Celebrated Actor, farmer and politician, John Dumelo has revealed his set of current favourites when it comes to the music he listens to.

In an interview on the YLeaderboard Series on Y107.9 FM’s Mid Morning Radio Show today, the actor revealed some Ghanaian musicians and their respective songs which he loves to listen to.



He told host, Rev Erskine that some of his favourite songs come from Shatta Wale, Tulenkey, Sarkodie, EL and Stonebwoy as seen below:



Shatta Wale – Bulletproof & Mahama Paper

Stonebwoy – Nominate



EL – Efa Wo Ho Ben



Sarkodie – Ofeetso



Tulenkey – Sexual abuse



On the same show, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, his wife, called in and disclosed that “John loves music, but despite his love for music, he is not musically talented” regardless of him being featured in a song by rapper, Sarkodie.

