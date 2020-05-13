Efforts to bring back Azonto is fleeting – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has described the effort of some top Ghanaian musicians to revive the Azonto craze as ‘fleeting’.

He made the statement in reaction to rapper Sarkodie’s move to ‘revive’ Azonto with fellow artiste, El – which sparked a beef in the Ghanaian music scene as another musician, Gasmilla dissed Sarkodie for not involving him in bringing back the trend.



In an interview with Live FM’s Caleb Nii Boye, Asamoah-Baidoo reiterated that the country’s music scene is adapting so many different genres of music currently and have moved on from the Azonto music.



“We have moved on to other stuff, the same way we moved on to from palm wine highlife to contemporary highlife, we have moved on from Azonto,” he said.

He added that artistes can tap into their creativity, make music similar to Azonto, and even better.



“If we are going to get anything closer to Azonto, it will be some evolution or some revision close to Azonto,” he said.



“At the time, we didn’t even have it as a genre of music, so this time, I do not see how we will get back to those days. This plenty talk will be short-lived.

Sarkodie will drop one, EL will drop one, Gasmilla will drop one, and after a while we move on to another conversation,” he concluded.

