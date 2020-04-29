Revealed! How Quamina MP didn’t give up in life

2020 Emerger, Quamina MP has detailed how he started music and how he relies on his passion for music to continue striving.

The Amanfuor Girls artist first stepped into Accra with nothing but a dream and an invitation from his friend, Mantse Chills who worked in a studio.

Advertisement

In a chat with kuulpeeps.com for the 2020 Emergers platform, he emphasised life was tough because he was all alone in a city.

He wasn’t even familiar with where he found himself living in the studios just to learn and do music.

Not even school, Ghana Telecom University where he had to drop out after 2 years, could stop Quamina MP from pursuing his dream.

For Quamina MP, the struggles in pursuing his dreams have played a very important role in shaping him into who he is today.

“I say anything you want to do, all you have to do is work hard, put your mind to it and it will happen”

“I used to practically live in the studio back when I was struggling. I had nothing else to do but work all night when I had access to everything. The habit of staying up all night to work didn’t stop, so on most nights you will find me in the studio, recording, working on beats, and just chilling with my boys” he said to kuulpeeps.

The passion helped direct his path and even sleeping in a studio because he had no place to go is one of the reasons why he works so hard now.

Quamina MP started out as a rapper. Growing up, he used to listen to Obrafuor and Kwaw Kese and was even told that he rapped like the Fante rapper.

Quamina MP. Photo Credit: Emergers 2020

His uncle also played a big role in piquing his interest in music; this made Quamina think he could do it and he did!

Advertisement

Quamina MP has come a long way in his career and has even bigger dreams to make his mark in the music scene.

“Everything happens for a reason. If you are going through rough times don’t mean it should be the end of the world for you. Just put yourself together and accept that you are supposed to go through that to make you stronger. In this life, anything you want to do, all you have to do is work hard, put your mind to it and it will happen.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!