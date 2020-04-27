O.V, Gyakie, Camidoh, 13 others enlisted in 2020 Emergers

Thirteen (13) music artists producers and music video directors including O.V, Gyakie & Camidoh have been enlisted for the 2020 Emergers platform.

Now in its 3rd year, the Emergers is a list of amazing young people who are on the verge of breaking through in their chosen field.

The purpose for the annual list is inspired by an identified gap in the celebration of Ghanaian Talent.

Emerging talents have been at the bottom of the focus and attention. They have been given nothing, but the crumbs to nibble on.

2020 Emergers

Listed below are the talents of Ghana music that made it into the list:

OV (Musician)

J.Derobie (Musician)

Quamina MP (Musician)

Gene Adu (Video Director)

Gyakie (Musician)

Kweku Smoke (Musician)

Moorsound (Music Producer)

Camidoh (Musician)

FimFim (Music Producer)

Nxwrth (Music Producer)

Ultra Nova (Music Producer)

Akwadaa Nyame (Video Director)

Afrolektra (Music Producer)

This therefore led to the creation of the Emergers platform as an initiative to celebrate and support young, emerging Ghanaian talent.

Its singular mission – to introduce Ghana to the next batch of iconic people who have used social media and other good, yet unorthodox platforms in very interesting ways to drive value for their crafts.

