Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, D-Black & Sadiq named among 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana
They invest in both Ghanaian and other side businesses.
The annual publication of outstanding young Ghanaian business leaders and entrepreneurs have been announced by The YCEO and Avance Media, a leading PR & Rating Agency.
The list which was launched in 2018 and announced annually is a comprehensive representation of young entrepreneurs blazing the trail and creating several job opportunities across the country.
According to Martin Sedem Dogbey, founder of The YCEO, the 2020 list represents young business leaders who have created exceptional businesses and serve as a great inspiration to other young entrepreneurs across Ghana and Africa.
The 2020 list also notably features entertainers such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, Dblack & 3Media CEO Sadiq Abdullai, who also run their own enterprises aside their sterling career in showbiz.
Speaking about the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah mentioned that, this year’s list was released to serve as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs going through various crisis due to the Corona Virus pandemic.
He also mentioned the launch of the #YoungCEOsAgainstCOVID19 campaign which will see all the listed CEOs sharing solidarity messages to encourage other young entrepreneurs through this period.
The 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana list which is arranged alphabetically below features 50 of Ghana’s most successful young business leaders across finance, technology, entertainment, agribusiness, fashion, social enterprise, media and real estate.
Abdul Karim Abdullah || Afrochella
Afua A. Aduonum || Askof Productions
Aisha Ayensu || Christie Brown
Albert Kusi || HMI Management Services
Alloysius Attah || Farmerline
Ameyaw Debrah || Ameyaw Debrah Media
Amma Sefa – Dedeh Lartey || Reach for Change
Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches
Arnold Elton Kavaarpuo || Jumo
Awura Abena Agyeman || Wear Ghana
Charles Nii Armah Mensah(Shatta Wale) || Shatta Movement Empire
Desmond K. Blackmore (DBlack) || Black Avenue Muzik
Emmanuel K. Jones – Mensah || Empire Domus
Emmanuel Sammini (Samini) || High Grade Farms
Enyonam Manye || Biz Trends Concept
Farouk Khailann || Premium Africa Holdings
Foster Awintiti Akugri || Hacklab Foundation
Francis Kofigah || Doughman Foods
Gregory Rockson || mPharma
Gwyneth Gyimah Addo || Hairsenta
Ivy Barley || Developers in Vogue
Jacob Kwaku Gyan || Adroit360gh
Jessica Poku || Uber Ghana
Joana Gyan || Golden Empire Legacy
John Dumelo || John Dumelo Foundation
Jorge Appiah || Kumasi Hive
Josiah Kwesi Eyison || iSpace Foundation
Kelvin Okyere || Springfield
Kelvin Peter Atuguba || TEN Ghana
Kingsley Abrokwah || KudiGO
Kofi Amoa – Abban || Rigworld Group
Kwaku Bediako || Chocolate Clothing
Kwamivi Ashiaby || Eventic GH
Lesley Aidoo Mensah || Afra K Fashion School
Linda Ansong || Liberty Professionals
Livingstone Satekla (Stonebwoy) || Burniton Music Group
Michael Kwesi Ofori || UniEmploy
Nana Kwame Bediako || Kwarleyz Group
Patrick Nartey Mensah || PMN Group
Peter Sedufia || OldFilm Productions
Regina Honu || Soronko Academy
Richard Nii Armah Quaye || Quick Angels
Richard Osei || Asuavo Security
Richmond Anim Damoah || RAD Communications
Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3 Music Networks
Samuel Afari Dartey || Aqua Safari
Selorm Betepe || SeloArt
Valerie Obaze || R&R Luxury
Victoria Michaels || Fashion Connect Africa
Yvonne MacCarthy || Institute of Customer Service Professionals
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!