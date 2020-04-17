From Diaspora

Blackway switches Busta Rhymes into tongue-twisting Beast Mode on upcoming single release; intense

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago

Grammy-nominated Ghanaian rapper, Blackway, aka Yaw Sintim-Misa, son of popular Ghanaian Comedian and Satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) is ready with his latest release, Intense, which features ace American hip hop icon, Busta Rhymes.

The single which is soon to be released on April 24th was produced by Ghanaian hip hop producer, Mike Millz.

Advertisement

Busta Rhymes did a video teaser of his verse on the track and asked that he throw it out there in anticipation of the release and it’s nothing less than “Intense”.

Blackway began gaining global prominence in the rap game after teaming up with Black Caviar for the second single from the official soundtrack album Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse. The record-smashing album was nominated at the 2020 Grammys.

Blackway and DJ duo, Black Caviar created ‘What’s Up Danger,’ a soundtrack for the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and were up against tough competition with The Lion King: The Songs, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Rocketman — Taron Egerton and A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper.

All the songs were in a good stand to win the award for the Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media at the Grammy awards.

In September 2019, Blackway and Black Caviar also received a RIAA gold certification for song, “What’s Up Danger”.

RIAA is the Recording Industry Association of America which hands out awards certification based on the number of albums and singles sold.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Yaa Pono reschedules release date for Upness album

Yaa Pono reschedules release date for Upness album

5 days ago
Photo of 3Music Awards 2020 goes virtual on April 24th

3Music Awards 2020 goes virtual on April 24th

5 days ago
Photo of Veronica Nelson resurrects Danny Nettey for new song of comfort amidst COVID19; My Love

Veronica Nelson resurrects Danny Nettey for new song of comfort amidst COVID19; My Love

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker