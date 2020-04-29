Events

Embassy of Ghana-USA & Sonnie Badu to thrill fans with; Ghana Unites Against COVID-19 Virtual Concert

It will be broadcasted live

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 mins ago
Embassy of Ghana-USA & Sonnie Badu to thrill fans with; Ghana Unites Against COVID-19 Virtual Concert
Embassy of Ghana-USA & Sonnie Badu to thrill fans with; Ghana Unites Against COVID-19 Virtual Concert Photo Credit: Ghana Embassy - USA

The Embassy of Ghana in the US has collaborated with UK-based Gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, to organise a virtual concert for Ghanaians.

The concert dubbed “Ghana Unites Against Covid-19” will be held on Friday, May 1.

Advertisement

“The virtual concert is a collaboration with the Ghana High Commission in the US. They reached out to me and of course as a son of the nation, it is my duty to respond,” the ‘Baba’ crooner said.

Sonnie Badu also promised to use the virtual concert to raise funds to help amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The event will also feature MOG, Joe Mettle, Cwesi Oteng, Jeshurun Okyere and Emmanuel Smith.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Prophet Seth Frimpong passes on to glory!

Prophet Seth Frimpong passes on to glory!

5 days ago
Photo of Brace up! as Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction album drops

Brace up! as Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction album drops

5 days ago
Photo of Mark Okraku-Mantey endorses RnB/Hip Hop side of KiDi

Mark Okraku-Mantey endorses RnB/Hip Hop side of KiDi

6 days ago
Photo of DJ Justice employs Jah Phinga, Zanli & Sober Blood on new banger; Feel Irie

DJ Justice employs Jah Phinga, Zanli & Sober Blood on new banger; Feel Irie

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker