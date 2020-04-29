Embassy of Ghana-USA & Sonnie Badu to thrill fans with; Ghana Unites Against COVID-19 Virtual Concert

The Embassy of Ghana in the US has collaborated with UK-based Gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, to organise a virtual concert for Ghanaians.

The concert dubbed “Ghana Unites Against Covid-19” will be held on Friday, May 1.

“The virtual concert is a collaboration with the Ghana High Commission in the US. They reached out to me and of course as a son of the nation, it is my duty to respond,” the ‘Baba’ crooner said.

Sonnie Badu also promised to use the virtual concert to raise funds to help amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The event will also feature MOG, Joe Mettle, Cwesi Oteng, Jeshurun Okyere and Emmanuel Smith.

