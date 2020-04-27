Events

The event will host 3 main performances and several others virtually

20 hours ago
2020 3Music Awards comes off virtually on Saturday May 2

3Media Networks, organizers of the 2020 3Music Awards have announced the official date for this year’s virtual event taking place on Saturday May 2.

The virtual event will come live from a location in Ghana’s capital, Accra, to audiences on Joy Prime, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram as well as partner web platforms.

The event will feature only three physical performance blocks while others will come through virtually.

Originally scheduled for last month, organizers chose the option of holding it virtually due to Ghana’s ban on gatherings of more than 25 people, as well as social distancing measures.

To this end, Saturday’s event will feature a handful of working staff and performers.

Prior to the earlier postponement, the scheme held a successful nominees announcement night attended by leading industry heads.

The event was followed by the highly successful 3Music Women’s Brunch, which brought together leading figures in the arts, creative and entertainment industry for a day’s thought leadership and honoring session.

