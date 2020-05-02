Chief Dejjy grows restless in visuals for; Video Call

African Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
‘Video Call’ is that Chief Dejjy release music lovers have been intently waiting on; which is great as its allure and tone will resonate among fans till his next big thing.

Stream here.

Chief Dejjy continues his streak of fine vocal form and this time around he pairs with producer, P Loops to create the magic.

‘Video Call’ conveys the enthusiasm that comes with meeting an apparent significant other.

Chief Dejjy can’t get enough of this fine babe he comes across and resorts to quell his unease via a video call.

It couldn’t have been a video call without an actual video and Chief Dejjy came through with the juice.

‘Video Call’s’ visuals ooze the type of quality you’ve come to expect: its shots are lucid as they are vibrant and it tells a story.

The video reveals Chief Dejjy’s encounter with the damsel whose absence is his consequent source of unrest and a variety of scenes we wouldn’t want you to miss.

Phone calls with that special someone is overrated. Watch the official video for Chief Dejjy’s ‘Video Call’ and discover the new cool.

