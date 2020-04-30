Sound Genie to change the curation game with new playlists

Sound Genie, a music distribution and marketing company in Nigeria representing artists like Ghanaian Supa Gaeta, Bad boy Timz & Vector, has launched a new playlist department.

The new department will be curating playlists that span various diverse categories including mellow and alternative rhythm with singles like Sidewalk by Sagun.

Sounds from the motherland which focuses on sounds from all over Africa including hits like Zenizenabo by Miriam Makeba from South Africa.

Discovered: Mzansi music which contains South African hits like Mculo by Heavy K and Discovered: Nigerian music which contains singles from mainstream artists like Bad Boy Timz, Rema and Ajebutter 22.

Playlist link: https://www.soundgenieglobal.com/playlists

The artistes featured in the various playlists will see their music featured on streaming services like Apple music,Spotify and Audiomack.

The Sound genie playlist department also features a curated playlist specially for music producers like Dj spinall, Sarz, Dj Neptune, M4tay and Juls.

The mission of the new playlist department is to release unbiased lists of songs that accurately represent the metrics of artists and to also create a bridge for upcoming artists to get their music heard.

Sound Genie was founded by Frank Nwafor, who is popularly known for grooming young artistes in the Nigerian music scene.

