Benstix takes you on a jounrney with ‘Far Away’

Benstix takes you on a jounrney with 'Far Away'. Photo Credit: Benstix

Benstix drops the stand out track ‘Far Away‘ which is taken from the Afrobeats star Gorilla Vibez EP along with the official video.

Available to watch on his YouTube channel, Far Away was produced by Benstix Studio Lab partner Akuus, they have created a vibe that is timeless.

The production on this one is clean, fresh and hot.

His video which has been directed and produced by Snowberry Films takes this vibe to a whole new dimension and has to be watched to appreciate the Snowberry teams work.

The track is available now on all streaming platforms via https://fanlink.to/benstix-faraway.

