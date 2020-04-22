The musician’s guide to great SEO – Kwao Lezzes-Tyt

Kwao Lezzes-Tyt is a Ghanaian A&R and publicist takes you through how to get your music to rank up on Google search engines.

As a musician, you ever wondered how some artists get to rank their songs and profile to be easily discovered on google search engine ranking first page even sometimes when the keyword is slightly not related to you or your music?

Advertisement

Yes, it’s done by properly optimizing your profile on search engines. This term is called SEO (Search Engine Optimization).

This tip should guide you towards optimizing your profile properly on search engines and help set up your user persona on Google (Knowledge Panel).

It’s slightly “techie” but hey, am sure it’s not as rigorous as composing lyrics for your next single so let’s do this.

The first thing you need to do is to ensure you have a website, set your tracking and analytics platforms on it because it shows the amount of site traffic that comes from each digital channels working together, what pages of your site are being indexed, any crawl or site redirect errors and penalties you may be dealing with.

Make sure you build a Scheme Data with your website or assist the search engines with relevant information about you on media publications strong enough to have a healthy knowledge panel.

You need to understand ranking factors to help you rank higher on organic search results.

Consistent and uniques content, fast loading websites with mobile-friendliness and backlinks are the three ranking factors to keep in mind with your SEO music marketing.

Ensure to do research on which keywords to use in the contents you use on your website or linked to your publications online because this will help Google understand what your content is about and help it rank higher.

Advertisement

If you have a website, you need to pay attention to On-site Optimizations.

Make sure that your composition of the two main components of SEO Metadata; Title tag and Meta Descriptions are spot on.

Tailor your SEO metadata to include your biggest keywords e.g. your name/album name in the header and in the title of your page.

If possible get a Wikipedia article and lots of publications about you on high profile websites, this speeds up the process for your keywords and also a Google Knowledge Panel.

Kwao Lezzes-Tyt has worked with several top musicians including Stay Jay, Dr Cryme, Lungi Naidoo, Jojo Abot, Ahkan, Moelogo and others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!